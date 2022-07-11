Stefanic went 2-for-2 with two walks and a run in Sunday's loss to Baltimore.

Stefanic reached base in all four of his plate appearances in the loss, and he scored a run in the third inning on a Monte Harrison home run. Stefanic has only one extra-base hit (a double) in 22 plate appearances, but he's shown an astute ability to get on base with a .389 average and .500 OBP over 22 plate appearances. His major-league skill set has thus far proven to be in line with what he showed in the minors; over 210 plate appearances with Triple-A Salt Lake this season, the 26-year-old slashed .320/.410/.399 but had only 10 extra-base hits among his 57 total hits while posting a 25:12 BB:K.