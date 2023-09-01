The Angels recalled Stefanic from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.
Stefanic will likely operate as a backup on the Angels' infield as he returns to the majors with rosters expanding from 26 to 28. The 27-year-old carries a .195/.290/.232 career batting line in 94 plate appearances at baseball's highest level.
