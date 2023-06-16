Stefanic was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Stefanic is batting .347/.446/.449 with two homers and five stolen bases with Salt Lake this season. The utility player is capable of filling in all over the field but doesn't figure to play much for the Halos.
