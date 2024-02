Stefanic (quadricep) was cleared to resume baseball activities Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Stefanic had been resting for the previous three days after he suffered a left quad strain in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers. Given the brevity of his shutdown period, Stefanic likely won't require too much time to get ramped back up, so he could rejoin the spring lineup within the next few days.