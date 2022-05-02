Stefanic, who hadn't played at Triple-A Salt Lake since April 21 due to an unspecified injury, return to the lineup for Sunday's 9-4 loss to Round Rock. He started at second base and went 0-for-2 with two walks.

Stefanic doesn't possess a spot on the Angels' 40-man roster, but since he's not a young prospect at 26 years old, the organization likely won't hesitate to promote him if his performance at Triple-A warrants a call-up. He's turned in a .781 OPS through his first 14 games, making him a solidly above-average contributor in the Pacific Coast League.