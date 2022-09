Stefanic (back) went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks, a run and an RBI for Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.

Stefanic missed a few games earlier this week due to back spasms, but he was back as the Bees' designated hitter Friday. The 26-year-old has shown excellent on-base skills in the minors this season, slashing .293/.401/.371 in 68 contests at the Triple-A level. However, he struggled in a 16-game stint in the majors in July, batting a paltry .167 with only one extra-base hit over 42 at-bats.