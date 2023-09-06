Stefanic was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.
Stefanic was recalled by the Halos on Friday and will return to Salt Lake after going 0-for-6 with two walks and a run in three games during the brief stint in the majors. The 27-year-old has a .488 OPS in 33 big-league plate appearances this season.
