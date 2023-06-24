Stefanic was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
Stefanic was recalled by the Angels after the team suffered a flurry of injuries along the infield. However, the team acquired Eduardo Escobar from the Mets and promoted David Fletcher from Salt Lake, leaving Stefanic without a spot on the roster. He collected two hits across seven at-bats with the Angels.
