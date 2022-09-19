Stefanic is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

He'll give way in the middle infield Monday to Livan Soto, who is being rewarded with a second straight start after going 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and an additional run in Sunday's 5-1. Stefanic had produced two hits in eight at-bats while starting in each of the previous three contests, and with David Fletcher (hand) recently joining Andrew Velazquez (knee) on the injured list, the rookie should have a fairly clear path to playing time over the final two and a half weeks of the season.