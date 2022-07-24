Stefanic is not in the starting lineup Sunday versus Atlanta.
Stefanic will be on the bench for the second time in three games to start the second half of the season after he went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Saturday's loss. Luis Rengifo will slide over to second base while Andrew Velazquez enters the lineup at shortstop and bats ninth in the series finale.
More News
-
Angels' Michael Stefanic: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Angels' Michael Stefanic: Steps out of lineup•
-
Angels' Michael Stefanic: Leading off Tuesday•
-
Angels' Michael Stefanic: Reaches four times Sunday•
-
Angels' Michael Stefanic: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Angels' Michael Stefanic: Fans three times in MLB debut•