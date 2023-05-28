Stefanic is slashing .331/.438/.416 through 42 games this season with Triple-A Salt Lake, and he's reached base in every contest in which he's played.

Stefanic's on-base streak is actually at 51 extending back to last season, when he hit .314 with a .422 on-base percentage for the Triple-A club. The 27-year-old has proven to be a difficult out with a .401 career OBP across 364 career minor-league contests, though he struggled in his first taste of the majors last year, slashing .197/.279/.230 over 69 plate appearances. Stefanic's ability to reach base could earn him another chance in the big leagues at some point, but his absence of power and speed limit his appeal as a future fantasy asset.