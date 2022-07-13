Stefanic is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Stefanic started the past six games and jumped up to the leadoff spot Tuesday, but he'll receive a day off after going 0-for-4 with a walk and a run scored. He's off to a strong start through eight big-league games with an .808 OPS.
