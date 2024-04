Rada will start the 2024 season at Double-A Rocket City, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.

The Angels have elected to place Rada on an accelerated track through the minors by having him skip High-A. The 18-year-old slashed .276/.395/.346 with two homers, 48 RBI, 54 stolen bases and 94 runs scored over 115 games at Single-A Inland Empire a season ago.