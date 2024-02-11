The Angels have invited Rada to participate in major-league spring training.

The Angels signed Rada as an international amateur free agent for $1.8 million in January of 2022, when he was 16 years old. The Venezuelan made a positive impression in the Dominican Summer League that year before jumping to the Single-A level in 2023, and he put together another strong showing with a .276/.395/.346 slash line along with two home runs, 48 RBI, 54 steals (in 65 attempts) and a 73:98 BB:K over 540 plate appearances. Rada is likely at least a few years away from reaching the majors, but he could elevate his prospect stock further in 2024 with continued growth in the minors.