The Angels optioned Kavadas to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.

Kavadas was recalled by the Angels on Friday and entered Sunday's loss as a pinch hitter in the seventh hitting, flying out in his lone plate appearance. He'll head back to Triple-A, where he is slashing .248/.376/.450 with 16 runs scored, five home runs and 20 RBI in 133 plate appearances. Kavadas' move to Salt Lake makes room on the Angels' 26-man roster for Yoan Moncada (thumb), who was reinstated off the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.