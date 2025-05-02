The Angels recalled Kavadas from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.

Kavadas has gotten off to a strong start in the minors, slashing .248/.376/.450 with five homers, 20 RBI and 16 runs scored through 133 plate appearances. He'll return to the Angels to fill the void left by Mike Trout's (knee) move to the injured list, though the 26-year-old is likely to come off the bench most of the time while with the big club.