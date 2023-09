Grichuk is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Grichuk will receive a breather as the Angels conclude their series in Seattle with a day game. The 31-year-old had started in each of the Halos' last five games, going 5-for-17 with a home run, three doubles, four RBI and four runs during that stretch.