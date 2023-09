Grichuk was placed back on waivers by the Angels on Wednesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Grichuk passed through waivers unclaimed in late August, and wouldn't be eligible for any postseason roster this time around, but the Angels will again try to get some salary relief on what remains of his $10.3 million figure for 2023. The 32-year-old outfielder has slashed .266/.321/.451 with 13 homers and 36 RBI in 97 games (389 plate appearances) this season between Colorado and Anaheim.