Grichuk went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Guardians.

Grichuk has hit safely in seven straight games, going 8-for-27 (.296) in that span. The outfielder is up to 14 homers on the year, including six in 37 games with the Angels since he was traded from the Rockies, though he's hit just .197 with his new team. For the year, he's at a .269/.323/.457 slash line with 39 RBI, 54 runs scored and two stolen bases through 101 contests.