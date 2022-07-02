Pina has gone 5-3 with one save while posting a 2.66 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 87:19 K:BB over 61 innings with High-A Tri-City. He's made 14 appearances, nine of which have been starts.

The Angels decided to have Pina step back to High-A ball this season after he struggled in his first action in Double-A last season. The results have been fantastic, as the 23-year-old has registered a 2.35 FIP while working mostly as a starter. Pina had a 14-strikeout game May 27 against Eugene and nearly matched that with 13 punchouts against the same club June 23. One of the keys to the right-hander's success this season is better control -- his 2.8 K/9 is well below his career minor-league mark. Pina has a good chance of moving back up to Double-A Rocket City soon if he continues to dominate at his current level.