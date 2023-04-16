Angels manager Phil Nevin told reporters after Saturday's loss to the Red Sox that Tepera left his appearance with a right shoulder injury, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Tepera walked in a run in the eighth inning and immediately pointed to his shoulder before exiting the contest. There's a very good chance that the right-hander will be heading to the injured list to give the Angels a fresh arm in the bullpen even if the injury isn't significant, but that will likely be determined by how Tepera is feeling before Sunday's game.