The Angels recalled Kingery from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.

The Angels are down a utility man with Chris Taylor (hand) on the injured list for the second time in two months, so Kingery will come up from Triple-A to fill the opening. The 31-year-old has slashed .255/.311/.386 across 167 plate appearances at Salt Lake this year and is expected to come off the bench most days.

