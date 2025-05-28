The Angels selected Kingery's contract from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.
Kingery struggled in spring training and was unable to crack the Angels' Opening Day roster, but he has played well in Triple-A with a slash line of .373/.418/.578 with one steal, two home runs and 12 RBI in 91 plate appearances. His next appearance in an Angels' uniform will be his first major-league action since 2021 as a member of the Phillies. Kingery take the spot on the Angels' 26-man roster vacated by Tim Anderson, who was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Angels' Scott Kingery: Outrighted to Salt Lake•
-
Angels' Scott Kingery: Bumped from 40-man roster•
-
Angels' Scott Kingery: Candidate to open as starting SS•
-
Angels' Scott Kingery: Agrees to one-year deal•
-
Angels' Scott Kingery: Added to Halos' 40-man roster•
-
Angels' Scott Kingery: Traded to Halos•