Angels' Scott Kingery: Losing work to Moore
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kingery is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.
After making three straight starts at second base from last Sunday through Tuesday, Kingery now finds himself on the bench for a fourth game in a row. Kingery looks as though he'll be limited to a utility role while the Angels give prospect Christian Moore a chance to solidify himself as the team's everyday second baseman following his promotion from Triple-A Salt Lake.
