The Angels optioned Kingery to Triple-A Salt Lake City on Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Kingery's contract was selected June 11, but the utility player will return to Triple-A after going 2-for-9 (.222) with a stolen base and four strikeouts during his stint with the Halos. A corresponding move has yet to be announced.

