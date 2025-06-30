Angels' Scott Kingery: Sent down to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Angels optioned Kingery to Triple-A Salt Lake City on Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Kingery's contract was selected June 11, but the utility player will return to Triple-A after going 2-for-9 (.222) with a stolen base and four strikeouts during his stint with the Halos. A corresponding move has yet to be announced.
More News
-
Angels' Scott Kingery: Losing work to Moore•
-
Angels' Scott Kingery: Sitting after three straight starts•
-
Angels' Scott Kingery: Headed to big leagues•
-
Angels' Scott Kingery: Outrighted to Salt Lake•
-
Angels' Scott Kingery: Bumped from 40-man roster•
-
Angels' Scott Kingery: Candidate to open as starting SS•