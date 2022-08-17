Toussaint is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Unsurprisingly, Toussaint will pick up a second straight turn through the rotation after he dazzled in his outing Aug. 10 in Oakland, when he struck out six over five scoreless innings while taking a no-decision. Though Toussaint has shown the ability to make bats miss over parts of five seasons in the majors, a bloated 13.3 percent career walk rate has prevented him from finding much sustained success as a starter.