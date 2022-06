Wade will start at third base and bat ninth in Sunday's series finale with the Mariners.

Wade will fill in at the hot corner for Matt Duffy in Sunday's series finale, but the former looks like he may pose the biggest threat to shortstop Andrew Velazquez's playing time in the wake of Anthony Rendon's season-ending wrist injury. Velazquez had been on the bench for two of the Angels' last four games, with Wade drawing the start at shortstop in those other two contests.