Wade went 0-for-4 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to Philadelphia.

Despite going hitless in four at-bats, Wade was fairly productive. He knocked in a run on a fielder's choice groundout in the fourth inning, reached on another fielder's choice in the ninth and subsequently stole second base before coming around to score. The theft was Wade's sixth of the campaign, but he was caught trying to steal for the fourth time this season earlier in Sunday's contest. Wade's very limited fantasy value is tied almost entirely to steals, as he's slashing .208/.263/.274 with only one homer on the season and doesn't have an everyday spot in the lineup.