Angels' Tyler Wade: Takes seat Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wade isn't starting Friday's game against the White Sox, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Wade will get a breather after he went 3-for-7 with a double, three runs and two strikeouts over the last two games. Matt Duffy will start at the keystone and bat eighth.
