Moncada's thumb injury is worse than initially expected and could require time on the injured list to begin the season, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Moncada was scratched from the lineup Friday due to the injury and may now be unavailable Opening Day after being poised to start the campaign as the Halos' primary third baseman. The 29-year-old's return timeline should come into focus this week as he continues to be evaluated. Non-roster invitee Tim Anderson could fill the open spot in the lineup while playing second base, which would shift Luis Rengifo to the hot corner.