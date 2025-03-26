Moncada (thumb) is expected to be active and in the Angels' Opening Day lineup versus the White Sox, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Moncada hasn't played in two weeks due to a right thumb injury, but he's been working out in recent days and apparently has convinced the Angels he's well enough to give it a go in Thursday's opener. The 29-year-old switch hitter is expected to be the Halos' primary third baseman this season after signing a one-year, $5 million contract just before spring training. Injuries have limited Moncada to only 104 games over the last two seasons.