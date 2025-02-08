Moncada is expected to open the season as the Angels' starting third baseman, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Moncada agreed to a one-year contract with Los Angeles on Thursday, and it now seems the Angels brought him in with the intent of replacing Anthony Rendon, who has yet to play more than 58 games in a season since joining the Angels in 2020. Moncada has also struggled to stay on the field recently, appearing in just 104 games over the past two years to Rendon's 100, but the former's production in that span (.733 OPS) far outpaces the latter's (.618 OPS).