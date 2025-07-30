Moncada (hand) will start at third base and bat sixth Wednesday against the Rangers, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Moncada missed three consecutive starts after getting hit on his right hand by a pitch Saturday, though he entered Tuesday's game off the bench and went 1-for-2 with two RBI and a run scored. He'll now rejoin the starting nine for Wednesday's series finale and aim to turn things around after going 3-for-19 at the plate to begin the second half.