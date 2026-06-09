Angels' Yoan Moncada: Likely needs knee surgery

Moncada is expected to require surgery on his right knee, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Moncada was shifted to the 60-day injured list earlier Monday, and those his injury had previously been described as knee inflammation, the limited progress he's made since suffering the injury in late May looks to have prompted him to opt for surgery. It's still too early to know whether Moncada will have a chance to return this season, but more information regarding his recovery timeline should surface after the procedure is performed.