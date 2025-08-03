Moncada is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

After missing three straight games due to a hand injury, Moncada returned to the lineup Wednesday and went 1-for-9 with a walk and a run while starting at third base in each of the subsequent three contests. With the Angels bringing back Christian Moore (thumb) from the injured list Sunday, he'll step in at second base while Luis Rengifo shifts over to the hot corner, leaving no room in the lineup for Moncada. In an effort to open up steady at-bats for all of Moore, Moncada and Rengifo, the Angels could opt for something resembling a three-man committee between the second- and third-base spots for the foreseeable future.