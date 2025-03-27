Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Moncada (thumb) is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox.

Moncada made enough improvement with his right thumb to be included on the Angels' Opening Day roster, but he is not in the lineup for the opener. It's possible he'll be ready to play Saturday following Friday's off date for the Halos. Luis Rengifo is at third base and Tim Anderson is at second base Thursday.

More News