Moncada (hand) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers.

Moncada was hit by a pitch Saturday and will now miss his second consecutive contest. X-rays, however, did come back negative, so Moncada continues to be viewed as day-to-day. Kevin Newman will make another start at third base and bat ninth Monday versus Texas. In his first season with the Halos, Moncada is slashing .216/.321/.455 with eight home runs, 22 RBI, 21 runs scored and an 18:39 BB:K across 156 plate appearances. He's played in just 42 games in another injury-riddled campaign.