Moncada (hand) isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Moncada will miss a third consecutive start Tuesday after taking a pitch off his right hand during Saturday's game against the Mariners. It's worth noting the Angels are slated to face left-hander Patrick Corbin, and Moncada doesn't typically start against southpaws, so there's still a chance the veteran third baseman will be available off the bench.