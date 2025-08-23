Moncada went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Friday's loss to the Cubs.

The third baseman provided all of Los Angeles' offense, accounting for two of the team's three hits and both runs on the night. The 30-year-old launched a solo shot in the fifth inning before adding another in the seventh, marking his 10th and 11th homers of the year. The performance came a day after Moncada also went deep, giving him three long balls over his last two contests and highlighting a sudden power surge. The switch-hitter is now slashing .239/.330/.478 with 30 RBI and 30 runs scored through 59 games.