Neto said he received "good news" on his surgically repaired right shoulder Tuesday and is ahead of schedule in his recovery, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Details of Neto's shoulder operation remain scarce, and the shortstop did not further elaborate on the "good news" he received, nor did he know whether he would be ready for Opening Day. Neto has been hitting off a tee but has not yet been cleared to throw. The prevailing expectation is that the 24-year-old will begin the season on the injured list, but further clarity on his situation should arise as spring training rolls along.