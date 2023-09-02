Angels manager Phil Nevin said Friday that Neto (back) hasn't experienced any setbacks since going on the injured list and is expected to begin a rehab stint during the week of Sept. 5, MLB.com reports.

Neto has been on the shelf since Aug. 4 after dealing with back trouble for several weeks. He's progressed to participating in all on-field activities except hitting during warmups, though he's been taking swings in an indoor batting cage. Nevin indicated that Neto is pain-free, and as long as his upcoming rehab assignment goes off without a hitch, the rookie shortstop should be able to return to the major-league club in time to log several more weeks of action before the end of the regular season.