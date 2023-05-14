Neto went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's loss to Cleveland.
Neto's two-run smash in the top of the eighth inning gave Los Angeles what looked to be a secure 6-2 lead, but the Guardians rallied with six runs in the bottom of the frame to steal a victory. The long ball was the second of the campaign for Neto, though both have come in his past four contests. The rookie is holding his own as the Angels' primary shortstop, slashing .247/.323/.371 with a solid 16.2 percent strikeout rate, though he's drawn just three walks over 99 plate appearances.