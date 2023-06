Neto went 2-for-4 with two solo homers and three runs scored in Sunday's win over Seattle.

Neto ripped a solo homer in the second and eighth innings, snapping a 14-game homerless drought. After ending May in a 1-for-19 skid, the rookie shortstop has gone 8-for-23 (.348) with a 4:5 BB:K and seven runs scored in June. He boosted his season slash line to .253/.337/.404 with 15 extra-base hits, five steals and 20 RBI through 190 plate appearances.