Neto went 3-for-3 with a double, a homer, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Red Sox.

Neto crushed a first-pitch fastball 417 feet to plate three runs in the second inning on his way to the first three-hit game of his career. The rookie shortstop has popped three homers in May after failing to connect on a big fly in April. Neto slashed .322/.408/.529 in 201 plate appearances in his brief minor league career. After his best game of the season he is up to .266/.333/.411 in the majors.