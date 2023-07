Neto (oblique) played catch and is expected to hit off a tee Monday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Neto is continuing to ramp up his baseball activities, and Bollinger adds that the shortstop could be activated soon after the break if all goes according to plan. He's been on the 10-day injured list since June 15 due to a left oblique strain and will likely head out on a rehab assignment shortly.