Neto went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a two-RBI double during Sunday's 8-5 win over the White Sox.

Neto had gone 17 consecutive games without a round tripper, a dry spell that tied his season long, before tagging Sean Burke for a solo shot in the sixth frame Sunday. The performance marked Neto's first game since June 24 with multiple RBI. In his last 10 games, Neto is 10-for-37 (.270) with nine RBI and three runs scored.