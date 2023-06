Neto exited Friday's game against the Astros with left foot soreness, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. He went 0-for-1 while reaching via a hit-by-pitch before leaving.

Neto was plunked in the left foot, and while he was initially able to continue in the contest, the rookie shortstop gave way not long after. Luis Rengifo has taken over at shortstop, and Neto should be considered day-to-day at this stage.