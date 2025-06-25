default-cbs-image
Neto was removed from Tuesday's game against the Red Sox with an apparent injury, Jack Janes of TheSportingTribune.com reports.

Neto was visited on the field by a trainer after making a bad throw to first base in the ninth inning. It's possible the young infielder's injury has something to do with his shoulder, which seemed to be giving him trouble after a steal attempt in the eighth, but more clarity should come after the Angels' training staff evaluates him.

