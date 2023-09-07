Angels manager Phil Nevin said Wednesday that Neto (back) will remain on his rehab assignment at Triple-A Salt Lake through Saturday before being re-evaluated, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Neto could be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Sunday's series finale versus the Guardians if the Angels' training staff is satisfied with his health upon re-evaluating him, but it's more likely that the shortstop returns to the Anaheim lineup early next week. The 22-year-old has gone 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a walk through the first two games of his rehab assignment and will have off Thursday before returning to the Salt Lake lineup Friday and Saturday. Once activated, Neto should take back the reins as the Halos' everyday shortstop while rookie Kyren Paris fades into more a utility role or gets optioned back to Triple-A.