Neto is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports.

After exiting Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Cardinals with a bruised finger on his right hand, Neto proceeded to start at shortstop in each of the next three games while going 1-for-12 with two walks, two RBI and a run scored. Though Neto will take a seat for the series finale, Angels manager Phil Nevin is labeling the rookie's absence as more of a rest day rather than a setback, per Valenzuela. The day off should allow Neto's bruised finger to heal a little more before he likely returns to action Monday against the Astros.